Albert Gherardi Jr. SOUTH BURLINGTON — Albert Gherardi Jr., 86, affectionately known as Jay or Junior, died at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Born Dec. 26, 1935, in Barre City, he was the son of Albert and Eleonora (Bianchi) Gherardi. He attended Barre schools, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1953. He spent the next few years in the U.S. Army proudly serving his country. On Aug.t 3, 1957, he married Nira Anderson. They later divorced. He joined his father in the family business, Lawson Granite Co. Inc., a small firm which he acquired and built into a very large and successful business. His acute aptitude for granite manufacturing and especially machinery, installation, flow systems and repair, were noted by all who worked with him. He was a kind and generous employer, respected and revered by all who worked for him and the many customers whom he served. There was never a problem that he couldn’t solve given his clever ingenuity. On May 2, 1981, he married the love of his life, Marjory McNall Decker. They became soulmates and spent wonderful times cruising on Lake Champlain in their boat, travelling, and wintering in their house in Leesburg, Florida. They made their home in South Burlington for many years of companionship. He always loved to tinker on projects no matter how large or small, and he was very good at it. And … he always watched his Boston Bruins no matter what. Survivors include his wife, Marge, of South Burlington; his son, Mark and his wife, Martha, and his daughter, Paula and her husband, Ron Plante, all of Barre; his daughters, Diane and her husband, Paul Blais, and Carol Decker Trihy, all of South Burlington; his grandchildren, Paige and Eddie Lamthi, Max Gherardi, Keith and Allison Plante, Dan and Jenn Plante, Brittany Blais and her husband, Danny, Will and Brian Blais; his great-grandchildren, Serafina and Aurelia Lamthi and Elyse, Mace and Nira Plante; his sisters, Rina Watson and Dorothy Buttura. He was predeceased by his sister, Elaine Taylor. He loved his family dearly and was the initiator of many humorous “games” playing with the young ones, to their constant glee. Jay will be missed by all who knew him and everyone who ever met him became an instant friend, of which he had so many. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
