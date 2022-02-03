Albert G. Bowen WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Albert George Bowen, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vermont. Albert was born March 11, 1947, in Hardwick, Vermont, to Albert and Emma (Mackie) Bowen. He attended Lisbon High School, then was drafted into the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. Following his service, he moved to Concord, New Hampshire, and started his long career at Sears. He moved to Newport, Vermont, and worked for Prudential Insurance for a time before returning to the Upper Valley. He was married to Karolyn Varela. They made their home in White River Junction, Vermont and after a short time as the area Prudential Insurance salesman, he returned to Sears and was a manager of the Lebanon store until his retirement. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Albert was deeply devoted to his God and very active in the ministry and congregation. Albert enjoyed golfing, and had many fond memories from the Newport Country Club. He also enjoyed fishing and country music a great deal. The love he had for his family was unmatched! Albert was predeceased by his son, Joel Andrew Barden, of Brattleboro, Vermont; his parents; and six siblings. He is survived by his wife, Karolyn, of White River Junction, Vermont; sons, Russell Bowen and his wife, Ellen, of Derby Line, Vermont, James Bowen and his wife, Linda, of Scotland, Nathan Barden, of Plainfield, New Hampshire; daughters, Brittany Bowen, of New Mexico, April Brooks, of Brattleboro, Vermont, Tara Meissner and her husband, Tom, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Isaac Craw, of Rochester, New Hampshire, Dakota Albano, of Turners Falls, Massachusetts, and Grace Davis, of Holland, Vermont; a sister, Phyllis Reddekopp, of Saskatchewan, Canada; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral will be streamed live via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. A link will become available on the Knight Funeral Home before the service. Knight Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Bowen family with Albert’s arrangements. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook found at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.