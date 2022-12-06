Albert E. Quesnel WATERBURY CENTER — Albert “Al” Eugene Quesnel, 79, passed away in the comfort of his Waterbury Center home on Monday morning, November 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Burlington, on December 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Aurel “Red” and Marion (Osborne) Quesnel. Albert married Jeanne Dolloff on August 12, 1964 in Waterbury Center. Albert attended school in Waterbury and was a 1961 graduate of Waterbury High School. After high school he went to work at the Vermont State Hospital, from 1961 – 1965. In 1966 Albert went to work at General Electric Corporation in Burlington retiring as a production shift supervisor in 1998 after 32 years of service. His retirement didn’t last long before he went to work for the Town of Waterbury as the Zoning Administrator for four years. Al was honored when he was approached by Ralph Davis to be the Zoning Administrator for the town of Duxbury which he continued to serve for 15 years. Throughout his work career at GE and through his years as Zoning Administrator Al earned a reputation of being fair, approaching situations in a logical manner and cutting through petty details to get to the solutions. He served his country as a member of the Vermont Army National Guard and Reserve for over 20 years retiring in 1993 as a First Sergeant E8. Al was a true patriot, loved his country and wore his retired Army hat with pride. Al's civic service to Waterbury included volunteering on the Waterbury Village Fire Department from 1971-1983, serving as Treasurer and as 1st Assistant Chief. He also volunteered as a driver for the Waterbury Ambulance Service for seven years, when health concerns caused him to step back and give up his position. Al also served as a member of the Waterbury Selectboard from 2005-2006. Albert was a lifetime member of the NRA and one of his favorite past times was hunting. Whether riding the back roads in East Montpelier or hunting in the woods at Honey Hollow he had many successful seasons and proudly displayed his photos. Later as Al became too sick to hunt himself, he took a lot of pleasure in asking his fellow hunters about their seasons. In the 80's and 90's he and Jeanne spent their summers boating, fishing and entertaining family and friends at their camp on Woodbury Lake. After retirement they spent many weekends and summers at their Condo in Wells Maine enjoying the sounds and smells of the ocean and frequenting their favorite local restaurants. By far his biggest passion was his family and grandchildren. Whether it was teaching them to shoot, dressing up like Barney at birthdays, going to their games or just spending time with them, they were his pride and joy. Albert is survived by his wife of 58 years Jeanne Quesnel of Waterbury Center; his children Tammy Lawrey and her partner Fred McCullough of Middlesex; David Quesnel and his wife Kathleen of Folsom CA.; two brothers Wayne Quesnel and his wife Cheryl of Elmira NY and Melvin Quesnel of Berlin; five grandchildren Lucas Lawrey and his wife Allison, Casey Lawrey and her fiancé Ron Huard, Shannon Lawrey, Morgen Quesnel and Alysha Quesnel; a great granddaughter Navy Rose; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Albert is predeceased by a sister Charlene Lafreniere and a brother Roger Quesnel. A service celebrating the life of Albert Quesnel will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Friday December 9, 2022, at 11a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. Burial will take place in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. In lieu of flowers, in his memory any gifts may be sent to the Waterbury Ambulance Station Creation Project www.waterburyambulance.org/station-creation or Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
