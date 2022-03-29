Albert “Bill” Benway UPPER WEBSTERVILLE — Albert Carroll “Bill” Benway, 79, of Church Hill Road, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home, with his family at his side. Born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of Fred and Cora (Obin) Benway. As a young child, his family moved from Massachusetts to Vermont. Albert attended local schools. On June 22, 1963, he married Charlene Farrell in Barre Town. They were married for 59 years. Albert was employed by the State of Vermont doing grounds maintenance for many years before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed long car rides, old western movies and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Charlene Benway, of Upper Websterville, Vermont; his sons, Donald Benway and his wife, Denise, of Keene, New Hampshire, and Richard Benway and his wife, Deloris, of Woodbridge, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Kyle, Moriah, Alyssa, Kayley, Genesis, Travis, Troy and Danielle; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, James Benway. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Barre Town Firefighters Association, or Barre Town EMS, c/o Chris Violette, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
