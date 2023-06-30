Albert A. Stacey BARRE — Albert A. Stacey, 73, of Barre, died Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was born January 4, 1950, in Barre, the son of Clayton and Adele (Cadorette) Stacey. Albert attended Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington. On October 29, 1971, he married Janice L. Tetreault. They lived their 39 years happily together in Barre. Janice died April 15, 2010. Albert enjoyed visiting family and friends, chatting together over a cup of coffee, his drink of choice. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, playing pool, and cards. Albert worked as a mechanic at Sprague Electric. Then he worked operating printing presses and folding machines at Capital City Press and lastly at L. Brown Printing where he retired from. Survivors include 2 sons; Chad Stacey and his wife, Wendy, and their 2 sons (Alberts grandsons) Austin and Colby of Barre; Albert Stacey II and his girlfriend, Joanna, of Barre; brother David Stacey and partner, Joyce, of Barre; sisters Rosemary Lanctot and husband Joe, of Williamstown, Marie Luce and husband, Richard, of East Calais; Belinda Smith and husband, Jeff, of Hartland; Kathy Lulek and husband, Butch, of Meriden, NH; Debbie Fletcher and husband, Walter, of Houlton, ME; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Albert was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, James Stacey of Hyde Park, and Doug Stacey of Barre. Family and friends may meet at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 9:00-10:30 am and a church service will be held immediately following at St. Monica’s Church, 79 Summer St. in Barre. A burial will follow the church service at Hope Cemetery in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
