Alan S. Grigsby CLAREMONT, N.H. — Former vice president and general manager of The Times Argus, Alan S. Grigsby, 75, of Claremont, New Hampshire, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, from complications of multiple myeloma, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. During his tenure at the newspaper, new equipment for inserting, stacking and bundling was installed and electronic composition of news and advertising began. “Local news and lots of it,” he often maintained, “is the chief ingredient for the success of a local daily newspaper. If that service to the community is placed second to profit, then the newspaper will gradually lose circulation and advertising support. The reader must come first.” “The Times Argus has been fortunate that under the ownership of the Mitchell family and the direction of R. John Mitchell, technical and operational change has been heavily promoted,” he said after leaving the newspaper to become publisher of the Eagle-Times in Claremont. Before working in Barre and Montpelier, Grigsby was vice president and editor of The Register-Star in Hudson, New York, and general manager of the Valley News in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He retired in 2000. He held various offices with the New York State Society of Newspaper Editors and was active in the New England Newspaper Association. Grigsby was a member of Lions Clubs for more than 45 years and locally served in the Barre Lions Club. He served on the board of directors of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, worked on the Barre and Montpelier Main Street programs, served on a tourism study panel for central Vermont, and worked on a special publication that benefited victims of the Montpelier flood. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Claremont. As the citizen member, he was the first chairman of the New Hampshire Board of Licensed Dietitians. Grigsby was also a member of the Claremont Planning Board and served twice as chairman. He served on the Claremont Community Television Board of Directors and recently on a Claremont master plan committee. He taught and played bridge in the Claremont, Charlestown and Springfield, Vermont, area, was an avid kayaker, and was a member of the Claremont Senior Center. For 10 years, he was manager of Westwood Village Condominiums in Claremont. Grigsby was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where he majored in English and wrote for the college newspaper and a college magazine. He was the son of the late Jack W. and Evelyn (Daniels) Grigsby of Foxborough, Massachusetts. He is survived by his former spouse, past Lebanon City Councilor Theresa Grigsby; and their sons, Casey Grigsby and wife Amanda of Sharon, Vermont, and Greg Grigsby and wife Margy of Grantham, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Claire Grigsby of Hartford, Vermont, and Jack and Sam Grigsby of Sharon; and step-grandchildren, Paige Torres of Wallingford, Vermont, Elye Ashline of Sharon, Vermont, and Justin DeCarlo of Grantham, New Hampshire. A public walk-through visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Roy Funeral Home, 93 Sullivan St., Claremont, New Hampshire. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home and the Grigsby family ask those attending the visitation to please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Rockhill Cemetery in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Barre Lions Club.
