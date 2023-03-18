Alan R. LaPan BERLIN — Alan Ray LaPan, of Berlin VT, was born February 13, 1964, and passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT on February 28th, 2023, with his nephew Eddie LaPan and his wife Jennifer by his side. Alan attended school in St. Johnsbury Vermont. Alan was a very hard worker and was later employed in many different trades: Alpine Sprinkler Company, Aubuchon Hardware and for Norm Dix running a wood processor just to name a few. Alan loved his family and the time they spent together. Family reunions were always on his calendar every year and they were never missed at Uncle Dave’s and Aunt Chickie (Claire) Pike’s, as well as, Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary Searles. You would find Alan gathering people to play cornhole, sipping on coffee, listening to music, playing cribbage and going fishing. Survivors include: one sister Nancy LaPan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a couple special friends. He is predeceased by his parents James LaPan and Madeline Searles: his brother Harry LaPan; his sister Sally LaPan and his niece Sara LaPan. A springtime celebration of life and private burial will occur at the convenience of Alan’s family.
