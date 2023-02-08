Alan L. Wilcox WILLISTON — Alan Lawrence Wilcox (January 8, 1940 - January 30, 2023). Alan passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023 with his wife Claire Lawliss Wilcox by his side. Alan was born to Bernard and Margaret (Anna Lawrence) Wilcox of Montpelier, VT. Alan graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958. Alan graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelors of science degree in horticulture and joined the US Army as a Second Lieutenant, in artillery. Alan met Claire Sandra Lawliss of Barre, VT in the summer of 1965 and they were married on April 9, 1966. Their son Craig Alan Wilcox was born in 1966 and their daughter Andrea Lynne Wilcox was born in 1970. They lived in Essex Junction, VT for 53 years, surrounded by family, neighbors, life long friends and lots of dogs, (who enjoyed Alan’s attention). Alan worked for the State of Vermont for his entire career. When Alan wasn’t working he was often found outdoors, hunting and fishing, playing golf or skiing with friends and family. Alan loved taking care of his yard, spending countless hours nurturing his garden, beautiful flower beds and giant blueberry bushes. Alan developed a passion for antique clocks. He collected, repaired, and only on rare occasions sold any of the clocks. Alan was especially proud of the fact that he was able to ski for 75 consecutive years with friends and family. Alan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Claire, his son Craig Alan Wilcox (Janice Ricci Wilcox) and his daughter Andrea Wilcox Ahern (James Ahern). Alan is also survived by his five grandchildren (Joey, Alissa, Briana, Phillip and Megan), his sister Cindy Wilcox Scoffield and her husband Walter Scoffield of Ocala, FL. A graveside service at Hope Cemetery in Barre, VT will be planned for this spring.
