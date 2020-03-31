Alan G. Clark Sr. EAST BARRE – Alan G. Clark Sr., 75, of Garden Street passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his winter home in Clearwater, Florida. He was surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 24, 1944 in Bradford, he was the son of Harry and Thelma (Thurston) Clark. He attended West Topsham Elementary School and Bradford Academy. On Sept. 24, 1966 he married Suzanne Magoon in Randolph. Following their marriage, they made their home in East Barre. Alan was employed by Cooley Asphalt, Farrell Distributing, and LD Line Stripping before becoming the original founder of Green Mountain Paving and Sealcoating, which he had for 19 years. In later years he worked for L&D line striping before retiring. He was a member of the Waits River Methodist Church, the Barre Fish and Game Club, life-time member and trustee as well as Past President (2003), Minerva Masonic Lodge #86, and a member of the Mt. Sanai Shriner’s #3, for which he was the Boss Clown for the Clown Jewels for years. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #1535 of Barre for 44 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping and auto racing at Thunder Road. Although most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family. In earlier years attending ballgames to watch his children and in later years watching his grandchildren play. Near or far, he was always there rooting from the sidelines. Survivors include his wife Suzanne Clark of East Barre; his sons Alan Clark Jr., also of East Barre and David Clark and his wife, Melissa Boivin of Fairfax; and his daughter Wendy (Clark) Morrison and her husband, Jeremy of Winslow, ME; his grandchildren Keely Clark Walters, Patricia, Charlotte, Claudia and Alan Clark, III, Alysha, Erina and Brandon Clark, and Harry Parker and Clark Morrison; three great-grandchildren; his sisters Elaine Tomlinson, Beverly Blais, and Marcia Kenworthy, and his brother Craig Clark; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Jennifer Byrnes-Clark; his sisters Sandra Hood and Susan King; and his brother Harry Clark. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Fish and Game Club Inc., PO Box 130, Barre, VT 05641. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre assisted the Clark family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
