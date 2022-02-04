Alan F. McKelvy BARRE — Alan Foster McKelvy, age 68, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2022, in the presence of family members, from Lewy body dementia. The youngest child of James and Maryjean (Behoteguy) McKelvy, born in California in 1953, the family moved to Marquette, Michigan, in 1965. He received a master’s degree from the University of Maine in Sociology and a degree in Environmental Studies from the Naropa Institute in Colorado. Alan was a gentle, beautiful, instantly likeable person with a great sense of humor who was adored by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was also an excellent athlete who won a high school doubles tennis championship with his lifelong friend, Jim Piasecki, in1971. He was always an enthusiastic nature lover and avid bird watcher who later assisted wildlife organizations in bird tracking. Coming from a musical family, Alan was also an exceptional musician, as his father was choral director at NMU in the late-'60s, his mother was an accomplished cellist and pianist, his sister is a singer and pianist, and his brother is a musician and entertainer. Alan also spent several summers as a camp counselor at Interlochen Arts Academy. Despite having no formal musical training, Alan was a superb guitarist, pianist and composer, who was also gifted with a beautiful voice. He developed his own unique style of music and in the mid-'70s, formed the McKelvy Brothers Band with his brother, Michael. They performed all original music and also played together briefly in Los Angeles. He eventually decided against a musical career in order to devote his full attention to raising a family, which he did successfully while living in Colorado and Maine. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Abigail; a former wife, Katherine Davis; stepmother Courtenay Raymond McKelvy; sister Mary Jean; and his brother, Michael. Samples of Alan’s music with some family photos can be found on YouTube under Alan McKelvy and on his brother’s YouTube channel, Michael McKelvy.
