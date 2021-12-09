Alan E. Belcher BARRE TOWN — Alan E. Belcher died at home Dec. 6, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Rosalie (Bartolotta), and many nieces and nephews. He was born on June 1, 1929, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Archibald Edwin and Caroline (Jacob) Belcher, of La Pampa. From childhood, he was fascinated by anything mechanical and kept this love all of his life. In Argentina, he was a long-haul trucker, shop mechanic for Allis Chalmers and oil depot superintendent for Shell. The political situation prompted him to move to England in the 1950s. When he first arrived and couldn’t get a job as a new immigrant, he sold tinned kippers as a snack in pubs in Oxford. Eventually, a stint as a translator for an international road race in Argentina resulted in time as a Formula 1 racing mechanic. As an auditor in the 1960s, he was emotionally struck by how many ship’s chandlers had open accounts left from 1940 with the final notation “Dunkirk.” Later, he was designing custom medical equipment when the new field of computer programming caught his eye and became his most enduring career. A contract job installing software in the U.S. resulted in his final move to New England, with Vermont being the home of his dreams. During all this time, he also promoted his own inventions with the hope that they could be used to assist people in less developed countries. He never let go of his dream to make the world a better place. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services, and a portion of his ashes will be returned to the family cemetery in Argentina. Contributions may be made in his name to the Vermont Foodbank or the Central Vermont Humane Society. The family wishes to thank his doctor, Priscilla Carr, and the wonderful hospice staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their assistance at this time. Direct Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.