Alan Dickinson OCALA, Fla. — Allen “Jim” Dickinson, 77, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala. Born in Barre, Vermont, he spent his youth between Vermont and Rhode Island. After high school, he served an enlistment in the Air Force. He eventually moved back to Jamestown, Rhode Island, where he worked as a painter on the Newport Bridge. From there, Jim went on to work for over 50 years as a machinist for several different companies, including General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, Vermont Castings in Randolph, Vermont, and Service Industries of Essex, Massachusetts and Ocala, Florida. After retiring, he spent his free time spoiling his dog “Baby,” playing cribbage with family, and enjoying watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Jim is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Sonja "Sunny" Dickinson; son Michael Dickinson and wife Andrea, of North Kingston, Rhode Island; daughter Ruth Meyers and husband Robert, of Buxton, Maine; stepsons, John Healey and wife Lisa, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Robert Healey and wife Debbie, of Lynn, Massachusetts; sister Helen Duke and husband Horace, of Williamstown, Vermont; brother Fred Dickinson and wife Bette-Ann, of Exeter, Rhode Island; five granddaughters, three grandsons; nieces, nephews and several grand- and great-grandnieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Gayland and Donelda Dickinson; sister Jane Dickinson; brother Paul Dickinson; and stepson Wayne Healey. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, FL 34475. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com.
