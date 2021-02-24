Alan D. Holmes WASHINGTON — Alan D. Holmes, 19, of West Corinth Road passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Alan was born on Feb. 25, 2001, to David Holmes and Tracey Frost. Alan attended Union 32 High School and was close to attaining his high school diploma through Adult Basic Education courses he was taking. Going camping, swimming and playing video games were some of the favorite things he liked to do. Alan loved electronics and had built his own computer with success. Alan had many friends who will cherish the memories they have shared together. Alan is survived by his father, David Holmes, and his mother, Tracey Frost; two sisters, Brianne Hebert and Melia Frost; a brother, Andrew Loomis. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carolyn “Nana” Holmes. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family.
