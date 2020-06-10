Alan Craig Rogers BARRE — Alan Craig Rogers, 85, of Kinney Place passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Born March 12, 1935, in Barre, he was the son of Everett Craig and Deloras Faythe (Beach) Rogers. He attended Mathewson Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. During high school, he attended Barre Drafting School at Alumni Hall. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving as a Specialist 3rd Class in the Cold War era before being honorably discharged on April 5, 1962. He received an Army Marksman medal on May 8, 1956. On Dec. 31, 1958, he married Beverly Ann Perkins and they made their home in Barre. Beverly passed away on July 31, 1977. Alan was employed by Rock of Ages as a mausoleum draftsman and took great pride in the mausoleums he designed for many families all over the world. His memberships included the Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal) where he served on the vestry, and as past senior warden, past junior warden, treasurer, usher, a member of the choir and a reader. He was also a member of the Barre Masonic Lodge, Barre Learning Center, Aldrich Public Library and Adult Basic Education. Additionally, he was a member of the Grandparent Mentor Program at Barre City School, an advisor to Demolay for Boys and a Rainbow Dad for Rainbow Girls. In his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening, yardwork, reading, and watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Boston Bruins. Most important of all to him, was time spent with family. Survivors include his children, Craig Alan Rogers of Virginia, Donna Ann Paton and husband Bennie Lamica of Lewis, New York, and Peter Everett Rogers and wife Rosalie of Barre; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Anne Chamberlin; and his oldest grandson, Brian Paton, who took special care of him over the last several years. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly; his brothers, Robert Beach Rogers, Neil Peter Rogers; and his sisters, Eunice M. Rogers and Elaine Rogers. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast via Zoom; for details, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
