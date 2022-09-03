Alan B. Huntley BARRE — Alan B. Huntley of Barre, VT, 59, passed away 8/14/22 unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center. Alan was born in Winooski on 12/13/1962, the son of Virginia Bradley, and Merton Huntley. Alan graduated from Cabot High School, and eventually moved to Destin,FL where he worked as a caregiver, and landscaper. Later he moved back to VT where he was a victim of a hit and run changing the direction of his life forever. Alan loved being outside landscaping and playing basketball. This is where he was at peace. Alan is survived by brothers, Merton Huntley and wife Pam, Harry Huntley and wife Cheryl, Kevin, and Eddy Huntley, Linda Benway, and Melissa, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the Cabot Church on September, 11, 2022 at 2 pm. All are Welcome. "See Ya"
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.