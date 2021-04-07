Adrian Eldred NEWPORT — Adrian Eldred, 74, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born on Jan. 12, 1947, the son of Owen and Beaulah Eldred. Adrian was born and raised on the family farm on Culver Hill in Middlesex. He was the ninth of 11 children. He is survived by four brothers, Lloyd "Bud," Gerald "Jerry," Rodney, Larry; and two sisters, Jean Belville and Brenda Anderson. He was predeceased by one brother, Owen "Pete" Eldred Jr.; and three sisters, Pauline "Polly" Kelly, Sandra "Sandy" Gerrish and Dorla Purdue. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with. Adrian’s hobbies included playing Yahtzee, cribbage and dice with family and friends, as well as going fishing. We want to say thank you to Adrian’s caregivers for the wonderful care they provided to him in his time of need. Thank you to the amazing nurses at North Country Hospital for being there and holding his hand during his passing. There are not services planned at this this time. R.I.P., Uncle A, always in our hearts.
