Adam S. Chamberlin NORTHFIELD — Adam S. Chamberlin, 41, died unexpectedly, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home in Northfield. He was born in Berlin on Oct. 17, 1980, the son of Allen “Joe” and Nancy (Howrigan) Chamberlin. He was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1999. Adam had been married to Susan Smith. Adam was a skilled carpenter by trade and had worked for several of the area builders. He loved to spend time with his girls, fishing, hiking and listening to his music. Adam had a big heart and was a good friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his father, Allen “Joe” Chamberlin and his wife, Diane, of Northfield; his mother, Nancy Chamberlin, of Northfield; the mother of his children, Susan Chamberlin, of Montpelier; his daughters, Ryleigh, Fallyn, Evan, Mercedes; his brother, Christopher Chamberlin and his wife, Amy, of Northfield; a sister, Nicole Chamberlin, of Northfield; nieces, Jordan, Addison, Alayna, Sydnee; and nephew, Drake Chamberlin. In keeping with his wishes, a gathering to celebrate his life is will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 12-4 p.m. at the Northfield American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.