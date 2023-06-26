Sorry for any confusion with our recent Weekender edition. On Saturday, July 1, our printer, Quebecor, will be closed to observe a national holiday. (The same was true this past Saturday, June 24.) Out of respect to our friends in Canada, we will be publishing our Weekender edition on Friday, June 30. There will be no delivery on Saturday. Next week, we resume our normal Tuesday through Saturday publication schedule. (However, our offices will be closed on July 4.) If you have questions, feel free to call our customer service team at 800-244-2131.