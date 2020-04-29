WATERBURY — American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials have announced the 2020 Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been canceled.
The inaugural edition of the event will take place on April 16-17, 2021.
According to race organizers, despite hopes of series officials, and a previous postponement to May 8-9, it became clear in recent days that holding the Northeast Classic in 2020 was “no longer practical.”
The state of New Hampshire recently extended its State of Emergency declaration, and indications are that New Hampshire’s Stay at Home order also will be extended beyond the current May 4 expiration date.
Furthermore, the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential business, which would prevent the large amount of Quebec-based teams and fans who planned to attend the Northeast Classic from doing so. With the current health and safety concerns, and other postponements and uncertainty throughout the Northeast racing world making rescheduling even more difficult, the decision was made to wait until 2021 for the debut of the event.
“Unfortunately, a lot of things racing-wise are beyond our control right now,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “We want to race as much as our teams and fans do. However, the current circumstances won’t allow for us to do so in a healthy and safe manner. Rather than continue to shuffle such a big event around and try to hit a moving target on the calendar, we’ve decided it’s best to hold off until April 2021 and make sure the Northeast Classic has the big stage it deserves.”
“Both ACT and PASS still are optimistic about eventually getting the 2020 racing season in,” Michaud added. “When each of us has a better picture about when racing can start, we’ll sit down and put together the best schedules that we can for everybody.”
