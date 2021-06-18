EAST MONTPELIER — It took two tries and the help of a recruiter, but the Washington Central School Board has finally found a replacement for retiring Business Administrator Lori Bibeau.
One of two new administrators hired after an hour-long executive session earlier this week Susanne Gann will start work on Monday — 10 days before Bibeau leaves the job she has held for 27 years.
The overlap is somewhat shorter than board members had hoped, but Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said it's possible Bibeau will briefly return in July to ease the transition.
While those details are being worked out, Olkowski said the good news is, the position has been filled, a fallback plan won’t be needed and Gann is experienced, capable and familiar with Vermont’s education funding formula.
“Susanne (Gann) comes to us very highly regarded and recommended with a deep breadth of experience and expertise in school, municipal and business finances,” he said.
Although Gann has spent the past 6½ years working in the private sector, she was business manager in the six-town Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union for 3 years before that and worked for 7 years as assistant finance manager in Stowe.
Gann left her job as business manager in Orleans Southwest — a supervisory union anchored by Hazen Union High School in Hardwick 7 years ago and has served as director of accounting and human resources for High Mowing Organic Seeds in Hardwick since January 2015.
Olkowski said he was pleased with the conclusion of what was “a long and exhaustive search for a suitable candidate.”
A traditional search came up empty in April, prompting the board to retain a recruiter and Olkowski to prepare an interim option involving existing staff in case that process extended beyond Bibeau’s June 30 retirement.
Readying to enter his second year as superintendent of the five-town, six-school district anchored by U-32 Middle and High School, Olkwoski said Gann’s hiring and the in-house promotion of Kerra Holden earlier this week filled the final two vacancies on a leadership team that was depleted by a mix of recent resignations and Bibeau’s long-anticipated retirement.
Holden, the district’s coordinator of psychological services, will step into her new role as special services director next month. Holden replaces Kelly Bushey, who recently resigned after having served in that capacity since 2010.
In her current role, Holden, who previously worked in the district as a school psychologist, was responsible for the extended school year program, as well as supporting and consulting with the district’s alternative classroom.
Prior to joining Washington Central, Holden was as a social worker in mental health at various nonprofit agencies.
Like Gann, Olkowski said, Holden was ideally suited for her new role.
“Kerra (Holden) has done outstanding work in her various roles here at the district,” Olkowski said, citing her participation on the team that spent last summer preparing for the safe return to school last fall.
Earlier this month, the board filled three other administrative vacancies — one a newly created position.
Former Board Member Karoline May was hired to replace Casey Provost who step down as principal of Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex and Jessica Wills, a consulting teacher at People’s Academy in Morrisville, will replace Jody Emerson as assistant principal at U-32. Emerson has been hired as the new director of the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre.
Christopher O’Brien will step in to the newly created facilities director position, and last month, the board hired Mark Kline to take over as the district’s technology coordinator — effectively ending a consulting arrangement that had been in place for the past year.
