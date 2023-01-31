PLAINFIELD — There are no contested races in town this year.
Select board member Riley Carlson is running for the last year on his three-year seat. Carlson was appointed to the board last year after Tammy Farnham resigned.
Board member Sasha Thayer is not seeking reelection. Bram Towbin, a former board member and former road commissioner, is running for that three-year seat.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Robin Miller is running for election for the first time. She also was appointed last year after long-serving Clerk and Treasurer Linda Wells retired.
George Cushing is running for delinquent tax collector, Lorraine Cappetta is running for auditor and Gary Smith is running for lister.
Sara Cain is running for a three-year seat as a Plainfield representative on the Twinfield Union School Board.
