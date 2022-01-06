VERGENNES — A Clifton, New Jersey, man pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of attempted first-degree murder after Vergennes Police say he set a fire outside a city duplex home in a dispute over a $500 drug debt.
Eddy Santiago Jr., 28, who is a target in a federal drug investigation, also denied four felony charges of arson and one misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief for slashing four tires, court records show.
Special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Vermont met with Middlebury and Vergennes Police at least twice in November to discuss Santiago’s “suspected violent drug trafficking activities,” court records show.
The DEA in New Jersey secured from a federal magistrate judge on Dec. 21 a search warrant to place a GPS tracker secretly on Santiago’s car based on an ongoing investigation, Vergennes Police said.
The local drug debt that led to the fire was owed by Paul Ramsay, 48, of 49 Booth Woods in Vergennes, court records show. Ramsay said the $500 was for cocaine provided to him two years ago, court records show.
The attempted murder charges cover Ramsay, Daniel Sabourin, 44, Jennifer Michaud, 45, and Stephanie Valley, 38, who were living in the duplex, said Addison State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans. Each charge carries a possible life sentence upon a conviction, he said.
The arson charges cover three vehicles parked at 49 Booth Woods that were torched and one duplex when the flames spread, Vergennes Police said. The duplex sustained significant damage to the siding, which had melted as result of the intense heat generated by the car fire, Police Chief George Merkel reported.
Wygmans said the GPS tracker provided strong evidence, including showing that Santiago drove from Clifton, New Jersey, to Vermont on Monday. There is security video showing Santiago stopped to buy gasoline in a red can at the Maplefields on Williston Road in South Burlington about 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, Wygmans said.
The GPS shows Santiago’s gray 2011 BMW arrived at Booth Woods about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, Vergennes Detective Sgt. Jason Ouellette said in his court affidavit. He said the Vergennes Fire Department and police department responded to a blaze about 5:04 a.m.
He said a neighbor also heard Santiago threaten to burn Ramsay’s home and his neighbors. Vergennes Police said the woman removed her family out for fear of what would happen that night.
Judge Cortland Corsones agreed to have Santiago held without bail pending a hearing in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury on a “weight of the evidence hearing” to show how strong the case is for the state.
Judge Thomas Carlson had initially set bail at $5,000 on the murder and arson charges after Santiago’s arrest on Wednesday. Santiago appeared for the virtual court hearing on Thursday from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
Defense lawyer Devin McLaughlin, who was only handling the arraignment, said it was “a classic case of overcharging” by the prosecution. McLaughlin said he thought it was strictly a single arson case of a car.
Middlebury Town Police found Santiago at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday driving south on Vermont 30 in Sudbury about an hour after the GPS showed he had arrived at 49 Booth Woods, Ouellette wrote.
Santiago is known to law enforcement in New Jersey and Vermont.
Hunter Quesnel, of Middlebury, had told investigators that his vehicle had been a victim of arson on Airport Road Sept. 29 and that he believed Santiago was responsible, court records show.
Middlebury Police Officer Casey Covey said Quesnel reported about six months before his car fire he had stolen drugs from Santiago, who he knew sold heroin, fentanyl, crack and cocaine, court records note.
Quesnel said he got into a fight with Santiago and eventually threw a fire extinguisher through a window of Santiago’s BMW, according to court records. Quesnel said he heard Santiago had earlier set fire to another drug dealer’s car in Rutland after they had gotten into a fight.
Wygmans said a search warrant of Santiago’s BMW also uncovered a red can with gasoline that matched the can at the Maplefields store.
An ATF agent reported he saw Santiago at the Ramsay residence about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Ramsay maintained Santiago came to the house to collect the drug debt, court records show. It was at that time that four tires on Ramsay’s 2002 Chevrolet Malibu were slashed, police said. They noted they were told Santiago returned about 7 that evening, but had no luck.
