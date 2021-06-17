KILLINGTON — The World Cup, when not canceled by a global pandemic, brings a welcome boost to the town’s finances and global profile, but this year it might lighten people’s moods as well.
Killington Ski Resort and U.S. Ski & Snowboard have announced that a two-year agreement has been reached for the resort to host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup (HomeLight Killington Cup). This year the event will take place Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27 and 28.
In 2018, the event drew 39,000 people, a significant number for the small mountain town.
“From a town point of view, as a police chief, it’s a phenomenal event because it attracts people of all ages, including families,” said Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery on Thursday. “So it’s a really good event for a number of reasons; for the policing and the town because it attracts athletes, families and spectators alike.”
Events all bring their own elements, he said. The World Cup brings people from all over the world, many of whom come back.
The World Cup was canceled in 2020 because of the global coronavirus pandemic, which is winding down. Gov. Phil Scott announced earlier this week that the state has vaccinated 80% of its eligible population, and he lifted all remaining coronavirus restrictions.
The World Cup is a boost to the local economy for sure, but Montgomery said after 14 months of pandemic, there’s more to consider this year.
“I think that announcement, it definitely goes a long way, it’s important,” he said. “Not just financially for the town and for the state and the businesses … just for mental health and a sense of normalcy, it’s a big event.”
Joshua Eckler, owner of Trailside Inn, agreed.
“We were actually extremely excited for the announcement because it’s a super-fun weekend,” he said. “It obviously brings in a lot of business to the area, and it just kind of puts Killington on the map in the world. We’ve had guests from Australia that happened to be in Boston for work and they saw Superstar (The ski trail used for the races) on the World Cup on TV and they wanted to come ski after that, so it’s great exposure.”
He said many Canadians book with his business for the event and he hopes the border will be open by Thanksgiving weekend. World Cup goers tend to book between 30 and 90 days out.
Eckler thinks this will be a big year for the World Cup, given the past 14 months of travel restrictions.
“I’m sure Killington is going to go all-out and get some great bands again as they have in the past,” he said, adding that the World Cup at Killington isn’t just for ski racing fans.
“We try to encourage a lot of guests to come for it even if they’re not ski racing fans because it’s more of an experience,” he said. “You don’t have to be a die hard racing fan to enjoy the event, just because of the music and the atmosphere and the excitement, everybody is screaming for everybody.”
Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, and Pico Mountain, stated in a release that people there are looking forward to the cup returning.
“Bringing FIS Alpine World Cup racing back to Killington Resort for the 2021-22 Olympic Qualification season is an incredible opportunity for the resort and the surrounding community,” he said. “More than just world-class racing and a great music line-up, spectators will enjoy a full weekend of festivities. “Come fall, we’ll utilize every opportunity to build a world-class race venue on Superstar with Killington’s state-of-the-art snowmaking system — positioning us to offer the longest season in the East.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.