SALISBURY — A Brandon woman is dead following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.
State Police said Kristle Humiston, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Lake Dunmore by Middlebury Regional Emergency Members. She had been a passenger on a snowmobile driven by Amanda Warren, 43, of Salisbury.
Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. they were dispatched to Lake Dunmore, near Rustic Lane, for a reported crash involving a snowmobile. Their investigation revealed that Warren had been driving a 2000 Yamaha Triple 700 at a high rate of speed across the lake with Humiston riding on the back. Warren hit an embankment and went on to hit several trees.
Warren was injured in the crash and was taken first to Porter Medical Center, then University of Vermont Medical Center.
Neither were wearing helmets, according to police, who say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 802-388-4919.
