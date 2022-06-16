A Rutland woman is facing more than 10 years in jail after police said she embezzled about $12,550 from the Center Street Moose Lodge in March.
Jeninne M. Pitts, 49, was also accused of possessing cocaine at the time police spoke to her at her home about the allegations on April 1.
Pitts pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of embezzlement of more than $100 and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.
Pitts was released without bail but ordered not to enter the Moose Lodge.
The charges against her are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was assigned March 11 to an embezzlement case reported by staff at the Moose Lodge.
Cpl. Rick Caravaggio, also of the Rutland City Police Department, began the investigation, speaking with Stephanie Ackley, bar manager of the lodge, on March 3. Ackley accused Pitts of embezzling money over a period of about six months. She said she had documentation that Pitts took $12,548 but added there may have been more taken.
According to Ackley, the bartenders at the Moose Lodge sell “rip tickets” as a fundraiser. She said all bartenders are assigned a box with tickets and the boxes have individual serial numbers that are on the box and tickets inside. The bartenders are expected to turn in their boxes and, if the box is short, make up the missing money.
However, as of March 3, Pitts had not turned in 16 boxes, going back to Oct. 9. Pitts was also going through more boxes than would be considered normal for a bartender working during the day, Ackley said.
Ackley told Caravaggio she confronted Pitts on March 2 and fired her. She said during that conversation, which she recorded without Pitts’ knowledge, Pitts allegedly did not admit to stealing but said she “(expletive) up and would fix it.”
Caravaggio told Ackley he would forward the case to the Rutland City police’s bureau of criminal investigations to which Lucia is assigned.
Lucia said he spoke with Ackley and Peter Dayton, administrator of the lodge, at the police station on March 14.
Ackley told Lucia that she had audited the ticket process at the Moose Lodge and found 17 boxes for which there were no record. All of the boxes had been assigned to Pitts.
Ackley said she confronted Pitts and determined she sold all the tickets but hadn’t turned in the profits, causing a loss of almost $12,550.
Dayton gave a statement in which he said Pitts receipts from the bar were short about $150 during the week of Feb. 20.
Lucia said he provided Ackley with an audio recorder on March 25. He said he later listened to a recording Ackley made of Pitts during which she allegedly admitted taking money from the Moose Lodge but said she wanted to pay the money back.
Lucia said he went to Pitts’ Rutland home on April 1. After taking her into custody, Lucia searched her and found small baggie which held a white, powdery substance he suspected was cocaine.
During an interview at the police station, Pitts allegedly admitted to taking money from winning rip tickets.
“Pitts advised she would take $40 to $50 at a time. Pitts advised she did not realize how ‘deep’ she got with taking money. Pitts advised she was trying to fix some financial issues she was having. Pitts advised she used the money to pay off credit card debt, her electric bill and the cable bill,” Lucia wrote.
After taking Pitts home, Lucia weighed and field-tested the white substance. He said the test returned a presumptive positive result and weighed 1.5 grams with packaging.
If convicted of embezzlement, Pitts could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail. If convicted of cocaine possession, she would face a penalty of up to one year in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.