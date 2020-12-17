A Mount Tabor woman was sentenced Wednesday to time served for the shooting death of her husband at their home on Dec. 11, 2016. The deal that was supported by her husband’s son, mother and siblings.
Peggy Lee Shores, 55, reached a plea agreement with the state in October.
In February 2017, she was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of second-degree murder after police accused her of shooting and killing her husband, David Shores Sr., 54, Under the agreement, Shores entered a plea of no contest to the charge, which would be amended by the state to a felony count of manslaughter.
Shores continued to say she was innocent during her change of plea hearing in October. She said she was taking the plea so she could return home after almost four years, especially because the pandemic had delayed her trial with no court date in sight.
A defendant pleading guilty would have to admit to the crime, but that’s not required for a no-contest plea.
The agreement called for Shores to be in prison for a “time-served” sentence, equal to the time she had spent in prison since her arraignment to the date she was sentenced. That time was set Wednesday to three years, nine months and 19 days.
Shores also will be on probation for seven years. The agreement says that time can’t be shortened.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represented Shores, said he had been told by Vermont Department of Corrections officials that after the sentencing hearing in Rutland, she would be taken back to the South Burlington jail where her sentence would be officially calculated before she is released.
As of about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Shores had not yet been released according to the corrections department online offender locator.
The affidavit in the case said that Peggy and David Shores were alone in their home on Dec. 11, 2016. A gun was fired and David Shores was shot and killed. Peggy Shores said David was holding the gun, tripped and accidentally shot himself.
Law enforcement officers investigating the death said the forensics evidence indicates David Shores could not have been holding the gun when it fired the shot that took his life.
Rose Kennedy, Rutland County State’s Attorney, said the plea agreement “represents four years of negotiation” and recognition that both prosecution and defense attorneys recognized there were risks. But she added there was a reason for the state to endorse the agreement.
“We do not believe there is any doubt that Ms. Shores shot her husband. We think the science and the facts are clear … What the state has not been able to glean is why Ms. Shores shot her husband. … Ultimately, the state did not have, does not have, evidence on motive,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy noted that a corrections department report found the chances of Shores committing another crime was low, and probation officers could require her to wear a monitor bracelet so the risk to the community is low.
Howard said he believed the proposed sentence would allow Shores to “essentially rehabilitate herself.” He pointed to testimony from Shores’ family.
Many of the family members had attended most of the hearings in the case until the pandemic caused the Vermont Judiciary to limit the number of people allowed in a courtroom. Only one family member had questioned the acceptance of the plea bargain, but she she said her only concern would be that the plea would stop the process of Shores trying to prove her innocence.
Howard noted to Judge David Fenster that several family members still did not believe Shores was guilty.
“The thing that strikes me most about this case,” Howard said, “is the fact that I’ve never had a circumstance like this before, where the family of the alleged victim has 100% made themselves available in support.”
Four of David Shores’ family members testified Wednesday, along with the girlfriend of David Shores Jr. All said they wanted Peggy Shores to be released.
David Shores Jr. said he had a granddaughter who had been born after Shores had been arrested. He said it had been hard on his family that Peggy Shores was not able to act as a grandmother to the child.
David Shores Jr., who said he believed his mother was innocent, did not mention during his statement that he was David Shores Sr.’s son. When Fenster asked to clarify the point and then asked if David Shores Jr. was still in support of the plea agreement, Shores Jr. responded, “100%. It’s time for my mom to come home,”
“I’m begging you not to consider this prison setting anymore. My mom needs to come home to 100% freedom. She needs to be able to go to family gatherings to be able to mend and live in normalcy. Most important, she needs to be able to have freedom to be a grandmother,” Shores Jr. told Fenster.
Shores Sr.’s mother, Noreen Shores, asked Peggy Shores “has been in my family for what feels like forever.”
“She is missed. I can have her coming through my back door again. That’s one thing that I’ve really missed. Peg bringing me some lunch because she was in town working. I miss you, Peg. And I love you,” she said.
Shane Shores, David Shores Sr.’s younger brother, called Peggy Shores “our sister” along with his nine biological brothers and sisters. He said he supported Peggy Shores even after saying his older brother was his hero.
Shores, given a chance to speak before her sentencing, said, “I’d just like to thank my family for being there for me.”
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.