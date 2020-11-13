While Town Meeting Day isn’t until March, deadlines for warning it are in January. And with COVID-19 numbers on the rise, towns will soon have to make decisions on how to proceed safely.
Rutland City Clerk Henry Heck said Friday that he’s been in regular contact with the secretary of state’s office and local legislators about any changes to rules and procedures that might be issued between now and March.
“Even with the General Election, it was on an almost daily basis we were getting updates from the secretary of state folks in regards to criteria, aspects of how we could operate, and options we had at our disposal,” he said. “I think we’re prepared and ready to deal with almost anything that’s thrown at us here in the city.”
For the General Election, registered voters were mailed ballots ahead of time without having to request one first. Gov. Phil Scott, at a news conference last week, indicated he’d be open to the idea of mailing ballots to voters for Town Meeting Day, but it’s not clear how or if that will happen.
Secretary of State Jim Condos said Friday that the authority the Legislature granted him to alter election rules ends Dec. 31. Before the session ended, he said, lawmakers waived petition signature requirements, and allowed select boards and the like to switch to using Australian ballots.
Under normal rules, if a town wanted to adopt the Australian ballot process it would have to vote for it at the town meeting held prior.
Condos said the Legislature didn’t go so far as to allow Town Meeting ballots to be mailed to voters as with the General Election.
“I don’t know what the plan is, but if the Legislature wants to authorize the towns to vote by mail, my team believes it should be enabling legislation to allow them to do that, not a mandate,” he said, adding that mailings would be paid for by the towns.
Sen. Jeanette K. White, D-Windham, who is chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Government Operations, said Friday she doesn’t believe the towns need the Legislature’s permission to mail ballots. Before the end of the session, lawmakers passed S.354, which White said gives the towns what they need to run their elections safely in March. Given when the Legislature is scheduled to return, and when the deadlines for Town Meeting warnings fall, there wouldn’t be enough time for lawmakers to act.
She said the bill was crafted with the input of the Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and she believes towns should have the legal tools they need.
The VLCT acts as a trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering them advice, training and other resources.
Karen Horn, public policy and advocacy director at VLCT, said Friday that her organization has been fielding many questions from town officials about the March elections. The VLCT website is up-to-date on its guidance, she said, but one question remains. “The thing that is not clear right now is whether a town can actually hold a remote meeting,” she said. “We don’t have a good answer on that particular front.”
Government boards have been meeting remotely since the pandemic began in the spring. The difference between those and Town Meeting Day is, the public needs a way to vote. Horn said that when a town uses Australian ballots, it still has to hold an informational meeting. That can be done remotely, but right now there’s no legal way, from what VLCT can see, that a town using the floor-vote system can do so in a virtual setting.
She said VLCT is working with the secretary of state and lawmakers to come up with something, but towns will have to be having these talks soon.
Pittsfield is one town that holds in-person town meetings. Select Board Chairwoman Anne Kuendig said it’s still not clear where Pittsfield voters will be gathering, if at all. The Town Hall has been closed for repairs for two years now, with the last town meeting being held at the church across the street.
Kuendig said there are several options available to the town, among them holding multiple venues linked by some kind of closed circuit video, conducting an online meeting or finding a venue that can accommodate people safely under whatever COVID-19 restrictions are in place come March.
“These are discussions that are going to have to take place sooner rather than later,” she said.
