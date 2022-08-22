ALBURGH — The West Nile virus was detected in a test pool of mosquitoes recently, according to the Department of Health.
This the first positive test from a test pool this year, according to the department. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in humans since last year.
A test pool is a group of 50 mosquitoes of the same species in the same place.
The virus spreads through mosquito bites. It’s been found in every county in Vermont at some point. Most infected people don’t get sick, but the virus can cause serious illness. Those 50 and older are at the highest risk. In 2022, 48,331 mosquitoes from 984 pools have been tested.
There have been 14 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Vermont since 2003. The state also tests for Eastern equine encephalitis, which is considered to be more deadly. There have been no human cases of that since 2012.
“West Nile virus has been circulating throughout Vermont for years now, and we expect to find positive pools each season,” stated State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso in a news release. “We have been fortunate that not many people have developed serious illness. But West Nile, and especially EEE can be very serious, so, it’s important that Vermonters know and take the easy and quick steps to avoid getting bitten.”
