About a week after, Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced he will not run for a ninth term in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Peter Welch said he would run for the seat.
In a statement, Welch said Vermont was “at a pivotal moment.”
“Vermont families are struggling through multiple crises: a global pandemic, the consequences of climate change, and a racial reckoning generations in the making. The result of this election will determine control of the Senate and with it, what we can accomplish for Vermont families. If Vermonters elect me to the U.S. Senate, I will be ready to fight for progressive change on day one,” he said.
Vermont's other senator, Bernie Sanders, released a statement endorsing Welch on Monday.
“Peter Welch understands that if we are going to combat the existential threat of climate change, establish universal health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, create good paying jobs in Vermont and protect American democracy, now is the time to think big, not small. With his years in Congress, Peter has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running as a strong advocate for Vermont's working families and to fight for a government that works for all, and not just the wealthy few. That's why I'm proud to endorse Peter today and look forward to serving with him in the Senate,” Sanders said.
Welch, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, said he wanted to ensure Vermont’s working families have access to childcare and paid family leave. He also expressed a focus on passing a Green New Deal, lowering health care and prescription drug costs, ensuring that women continue to have control over their own health care decisions and protecting voting rights and American democracy.
“I was there on Jan. 6 when the Capitol was stormed by a violent mob fueled by the former president’s lies. Too many Senate Republicans stood behind him instead of telling the truth: It was an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Senate Republicans continue to sow division for their own political gain instead of working together to get things done,” he said.
Welch said even in the face of these challenges, he is optimistic.
“I've seen Vermonters come together to solve problems. We focus on solutions, not who gets credit. That’s the Vermont way. That’s how I’ve gotten things done as Vermont’s congressman, and how I will get things done if I am elected to the U.S. Senate,” he said.
Visit welchforvermont.com for information about the campaign.
No other candidates for Leahy's seat or for Welch's seat in the house have been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.