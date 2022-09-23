MONTPELIER — Vermont State Colleges System announced Friday its board of trustees has unanimously approved a base tuition of $9,999 per year for Vermonters enrolling in undergraduate programs at Vermont State University commencing with the launch of the new university on July 1, 2023.
According to a release, the tuition reflects a 15% decrease from the current average in-state tuition at the unifying institutions — Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College — which will form the new VTSU.
“After holding tuition rates flat for two years to address the key strategic priority of student affordability, the board is pleased to announce an in-state tuition rate that drastically lowers a barrier to access for many Vermonters and increases the attractiveness of pursuing higher education in Vermont for out-of-state students,” the release stated.
The base tuition rate for out-of-state students, which was also lowered, will start at $19,998. Approximately 70% of students attending the future Vermont State University are Vermonters, and 30% are out-of-state students, according to state college system officials.
Currently enrolled students matriculating into VTSU from CU, NVU and VTC will see adjustments to their financial aid to reflect the change in tuition, resulting in a net cost of attendance for tuition and program fee that is equal to, or less than, the current academic year.
VTSU President Parwinder Grewal called “increasing college affordability” his “top priority.”
“When we lower financial barriers to higher education, we create more diverse and accessible classrooms while strengthening the pathways to economic mobility that we offer Vermonters,” he stated. “Vermont State University serves a tremendous number of students who are the first in their families to attend college, adult learners pursuing career education, and are juggling work, school and family obligations. I am proud to be making changes to better serve all students who pursue their goals with Vermont State University.”
Officials noted that while Vermont has had one of the highest tuition rates for in-state students in the country, “this strategic move puts Vermont State University in line with peer institutions in New England, and very close to the national average of $9,4002.”
