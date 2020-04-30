The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition announced Thursday the National Low Income Housing Coalition has awarded a total of $100,000 to 20 homeless shelters, homeless service providers and community action agencies across Vermont.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition made the award based on an application submitted by the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
Each organization will receive a $4,900 grant to help pay for the costs associated with their COVID-19 response.
“It's been heartening and tremendously impressive to see all the ways our partners and members are stepping into this challenging time with extraordinary determination, courage and resourcefulness,” said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the NLIHC, in a statement.
Beneficiaries include BROC Community Action of Southwestern Vermont which serves Bennington and Rutland counties; Capstone Community Action, which serves Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties; Good Samaritan Haven of Barre; the Homeless Prevention Center in Rutland; the Open Door Mission in Rutland; and Pathways Vermont, which serves Chittenden, Addison, Franklin, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.
The funds will go directly toward assisting with sheltering, housing, providing food, or otherwise meeting the immediate needs of extremely low-income people, especially those experiencing homelessness.
After announcing the grants on April 3, NLIHC received requests for more than double the amount they had to offer. Priority went to NLIHC’s state partner organizations like the VAHC.
