The Vermont Department of Labor will continue its Virtual Town Hall events this week with remote events today and Thursday to provide guidance for employers in response to the impact of COVID-19.
Today's event, “Resources for the Self-Employed,” is scheduled to run from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event will provide information about resources available for people who are self-employed or independent contractors and the process they should take to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.
Speakers today will include the Department of Labor's interim commissioner, Michael Harrington, Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of the Department of Economic Development and Cameron Wood, director for unemployment insurance.
To participate, the online link is bit.ly/VTlaborTownHall_April7
On Thursday, the topic will be “Employer Services and Rapid Response,” which will take place from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event will provide a step-by-step process for employers who feel they may need to lay off employees, such as steps to take, who to notify and work with, as well as what to do when and if they are looking to hire.
Thursday's speakers will include Wood, Cindy Robillard, the business services manager for the labor department and Dirk Anderson, general counsel for the labor department.
To participate, the online link is bit.ly/VTlaborTownHall_April9
Previous events on the topic have been uploaded to the Department’s YouTube Channel, and may be viewed at bit.ly/VTLabor-Youtube
A news release from the labor department sent Monday said the staff at the department are committed to continuing to host these events as needed and will provide topics that are timely and of current community benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.