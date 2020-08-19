MARSHFIELD — Vermont State Police say a son shot and killed his father Tuesday in Marshfield.
According to a release State Police, a call requesting emergency assistance at a Sunrise Drive home came in around 6 a.m. Troopers located William Fink, 71, inside the house.
Police said an investigation showed Fink had been killed by his son Samir Fink, 33. Police said they both lived at the home.
The younger Fink is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday to answer a charge of second-degree murder. He has been ordered held without bail.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the death. Police said it appears a family dispute led to the older Fink's death.
His body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
