Vermont State Police say a Florida man who was fatally shot Aug. 25 at a local McDonald’s was holding a cellphone at the time of the shooting.
According to a news release, police said Rutland City Police Officer Christopher A. Rose voluntarily met with state police detectives to discuss the incident in which Jonathan Mansilla, 33, of Coral Gables, Florida, was fatally shot in a McDonald’s restaurant near Allen Street.
According to VSP, Rose saw Mansilla flee the scene of a vehicle crash and run into the McDonald’s. Rose followed, planning to take Mansilla into custody, police said.
Police said Mansilla went into the men’s bathroom inside the McDonald’s. Rose followed and saw Mansilla’s lower limbs beneath the gap in one of the stalls. Mansilla left the stall and ran toward Rose. Rose said he saw an object in Mansilla’s hand which he perceived to be a weapon of some kind, police said. Rose fired three rounds from his handgun, hitting Mansilla twice in the chest.
The object Mansilla was carrying was a cell phone, police said.
VSP said the investigation likely will conclude within a few weeks, and the information will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office so that Rose’s use of deadly force can be independently reviewed.
Rose has been with the city police for five years.
On Thursday, Falko Schilling, the advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, said staff at the local ACLU were “troubled” to learn Mansilla was unarmed.
“We are calling for a full and fair investigation of this shooting. Incidents like this are why we have worked to ensure that Vermont law requires any use of force be necessary and proportionate given the totality of the circumstances. Unfortunately this is not the standard this incident will be judged by since Vermont’s new use of force law won’t go into effect until Oct. 1,” said in a statement.
Attempts to reach Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen to request a comment on the latest information released by the VSP were unsuccessful on Thursday.
The Miami Dade Police Department in Florida responded to a media request for any criminal history of Mansilla by saying there were no records of any criminal charges in their department.
According to VSP, the series of events leading up to the shooting began Aug. 25 at 1:15 p.m. with a reported hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Goodwill at 230 North Main St. in Rutland. Police were told to be on the lookout for a black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. The other party in the crash told police they’d seen the vehicle in Wallingford. Rutland County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted and found the Cobalt on Route 7 in Clarendon. The Cobalt, driven by Mansilla, was stopped at about 2:15 p.m., but fled the scene. Police gave chase, but called off the pursuit when they lost sight of the vehicle. The Cobalt was located again on North Shrewsbury Road, but Mansilla refused to stop. Police gave chase, this time calling off the pursuit for safety reasons. Mansilla then crashed his vehicle into a UPS truck on Allen Street. From there, he entered the McDonald’s.
Staff Writer Patrick McArdle contributed to this report.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.