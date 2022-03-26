WILLISTON — Law enforcement agencies and members of the public have donated about 1,000 body-armor vests and 45 helmets to an effort coordinated by the Vermont State Police to collect and prepare them for shipment to Ukraine.
About 6,600 pounds of body armor and helmets, or just more than 3 tons were donated to the effort from across Vermont and throughout the Northeast. Donations included about 875 soft-armor vests and 125 tactical vests.
The State Police received donations at all 10 barracks statewide and then consolidated all the items at the Williston Barracks. Staff from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles helped on Thursday to weigh the items and prepare them for shipping to the war zone.
Capt. Mike Manley, who coordinated the project for the State Police, said the donated equipment would be of “good use” to “help protect the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their freedom.” “We’re extremely grateful to our fellow law-enforcement agencies, the people of Vermont and members of the public from outside our state who stepped up and made generous donations,” he said.
The plan is to get the items to Ukraine as soon as possible but the delivery is being coordinated by the California National Guard.
