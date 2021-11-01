The union representing state employees has asked Gov. Phil Scott to delay having state workers return to their offices.
On Oct. 27, Vermont State Employee Association President Aimee Bertrand Towne sent a letter to Scott asking that he push back the return date to Jan. 1.
Barring specific telework agreements, employees were to be back in the office on Monday.
In her letter, Towne commended Scott for his leadership during the pandemic, then goes on to say that with high case counts for COVID-19 around Vermont, many of those in the VSEA are expressing concerns.
“They are concerned about exposure to the virus, particularly given that we are seeing more aggressive variants of COVID-19,” Towne stated. “Employees are concerned about their health, their coworkers’ health, and the health of their families, especially those who have or live with someone that has a compromised immune system.”
According to Towne, the VSEA has been hearing from parents and grandparents responsible for caring for young children who haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“There also appears to be confusion over policy as it relates to instances of mandatory quarantine for the children,” she stated. “With the potential of vaccinations for children on the horizon and expansion of availability of vaccinations and boosters to our Vermont community, VSEA is urging you to consider delaying the reopening of State offices until January 1, 2022. This would provide the additional time necessary to get this current increase and community spread under control.”
A response letter from Beth Fastiggi, commissioner of the Department of Human Resources, was shared with the Herald on Monday, which acknowledges the VSEA’s concerns and outlines options employees have for continuing remote work.
“As you point out, some employees have expressed hesitancy regarding coming into the worksite due to concerns for their own health or the health of their family members,” stated Fastiggi. She wrote that state leaders have been asked to keep in mind that 88.7% of state employees, not counting those in 24/7 facilities, have been fully vaccinated, and those who haven’t undergo weekly testing and must wear masks.
She wrote that the state’s telework policy allows for flexibility.
“Flexibility can also include ad hoc, or non-recurring, or occasional telework,” she wrote. “Ad hoc telework does not require a telework agreement but does require supervisory approval. This flexibility is encouraged at the local management level and may be used for various reasons such as parents’ need to stay home with children due to COVID-19 concerns, quarantine requirements, or staying out of the worksite with even mild symptoms of illness.”
VSEA Executive Director Steve Howard said this was the first time the union had weighed in on the issue. The VSEA had hoped to have more conversations with the Scott administration.
“What we’re hearing from members is a real concern for the public’s health, for their health, the health of their families, and a lot of questions about what happens with schools and kids, if kids are sent home to quarantine what do you do if there’s no child care?” he said.
He noted that other state worker groups have decided to push back the in-office date.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday he was planning to have his people back in the office by September, but chose to delay it, only to look at the case counts in mid-October and decide that waiting until 2022 was best.
“It just isn’t worth having anybody go into the office and having them all get sick,” he said. “It kind of defeats the purpose, at least for our office, because the goal of going back is to congregate and communicate, go into each other’s offices and kind of talk through things, and I don’t think that’s going to happen right now with the high case count.”
He said the news of COVID-19 variants and breakthrough cases are anxiety-inducing enough without having employees come into the office when they’re not comfortable.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.