The former chancellor of the Vermont State College System apologized Wednesday for the way his plan, now withdrawn, to save the college system from its dire financial situation was rolled out.
Former VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s recommendations, which were formally unveiled last week, called for closing three Vermont State College campuses, Northern Vermont University in Lyndon and Johnson, and the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph.
The system has been struggling for some time, owing to low enrollment and other factors, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated its financial problems. Spaulding has said several times that something must be done soon.
“Clearly the process leading to my recommendations, later withdrawn, has not turned out the way I would have hoped,” he said, after the trustees voted unanimously to accept his resignation. “I take full responsibility and apologize to those that were hurt. I’ve become more of a liability than an asset to the Vermont State College System. My ability to be an effective chancellor has eroded and I don’t believe that can be repaired quickly, if ever, and the VSCS does not have time to find out. I would no longer be a welcome messenger and leader on our campuses and the Legislature or elsewhere; that’s not a good thing for the Vermont State College System, and it’s what is good for the Vermont State College System that’s the most important thing.”
Spaulding announced on April 18, a Friday, that he planned to make these recommendations to the board of trustees at its meeting the following week. Over the course of that weekend, the faculty assemblies and alumni associations for the NVU campuses voted "no confidence" in Spaulding, while the alumni groups went further and also voted no confidence in the trustees. The VSCS also received thousands of messages from people in support of keeping the schools open.
Later, Speaker of the House, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, and President Pro Tem of the Senate, Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, were critical of Spaulding, saying he gave them no notice that he would be making these recommendations.
Spaulding said Wednesday he still believes the recommendations he made are the best options to save the system.
“I laid out the best plan my team could develop in the situation we found ourselves in,” he said. “There may be another way, possibly a better way, to position and configure our college and university system for sustainability, but fresh perspective and new leadership will be necessary to find and execute on that.”
Several trustees thanked Spaulding for his five years of service as chancellor, including Chairman J. Churchill Hindes.
The board also voted to appoint VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to serve as short-term interim chancellor while a longer term interim chancellor is sought.
