The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. announced an event on Friday in which high school seniors can win $50 in takeout food to celebrate graduation.
Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) will pay $50 toward takeout for five seniors each week, now through June 26. That could be pizza, subs or even something from the local store next door.
“We know you’ve worked hard and accomplished a lot. Now’s your chance to celebrate your success,” said a prepared statement announcing the event.
To enter, the senior must post a picture publicly. The student can use his or her favorite social media sites, like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter but must use #VSACDelivers and the tag @802VSAC so VSAC staff can find the photo.
The statement encourages students to get creative with stickers, emojis or other fun filters combined with a photo based on a favorite memory or accomplishment or a photo with friends.
Staff at VSAC, a nonprofit established by the Legislature in 1965, will randomly select five winners every Friday at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be notified by a comment on their photo.
Also each winner receives a $50 “Gift of College” card from the Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan, Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, administered by VSAC. The card can be used for the student’s future education expenses.
Everyone who posts a photo using the #VSACDelivers and tags @802VSAC qualifies for the grand drawing for $529 from VHEIP on June 30.
