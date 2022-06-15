Leaving it alone might be the best management strategy for a rare, federally endangered plant species once thought to be extinct in Vermont.
“It’s good to know they’re there, of their existence, but we could sort of love them to death, as the saying goes,” said Tom Doubleday, of Colchester, of the small whorled pogonia (Isotria medeoloides), a type of orchid not seen in Vermont since 1902.
Doubleday retired from the greenhouse business a few years ago and spends much of his time bird watching.
“I’m always looking around,” he said. “I’m looking at birds but, I’m also looking at trees and shrubs and vegetation on the ground and even flipping over rocks to look for salamanders, so I’m pretty tuned in when I’m out there.”
About a year ago he was walking through land owned by the Winooski Valley Park District when he came across a plant he didn’t recognize. He took a photo of it and uploaded it to an app called iNaturalist which can help one identify plants, fungi and animals.
“And in this case, it came back as saying I was seeing an isotria orchid, which I hadn’t heard of,” he said. “And then looking it up, I found that it was a very rare orchid.”
The small whorled orchid is found in other states, but not often. According to Doubleday, it’s considered the most rare orchid east of the Mississippi River, not counting Florida. While rare, it’s not considered a visually remarkable plant.
“It’s the kind of flower that only a botanist could love, I think,” said Doubleday. “It’s not showy, it’s not something put on for a corsage or something.”
It was through the iNaturalist app that he met John Gange, of Shelburne, an orchid enthusiast who’s about to enter college, and for several years has been working on a book about Vermont orchids.
“When I was looking at observations that day, I was actually in a discussion with (Fish and Wildlife Department Assistant Botanist) Aaron Marcus about the rarity of some of our Vermont orchid species, and I decided that it would serve me well to be thorough and decided to look through the list of orchid species, which had been found in Vermont,” said Gange.
He saw Doubleday’s iNaturalist entry for the small whorled pogonias he’d found and at first thought there had been a mistake; it wouldn’t be the first time someone had uploaded a cultivated species and labeled it wild.
“But once I could see the photo, it became clear right away that what we had was something quite special,” he said. “I was content with the leaves and stem, really. It’s good enough, but to see the flowers was really exciting and I quite enjoyed it.”
Doubleday, Gange and Marcus, and Fish and Wildlife Department Botanist Bob Popp got together this spring to confirm Doubleday’s sighting. They found a few small whorled orchids growing where Doubleday saw them last year.
Popp said that normally what would happen in a case like this is, the department would work to conserve the land the orchids were found on, but that’s already been done. All that’s really left to do is keep an eye on the plants and leave them be. That means keeping their location somewhat secret.
“My biggest concern is, we saw what appears to be slug damage,” said Popp. “Slugs are climbing up and severing the flowering stalk. I’m not sure what we can do about that. Slugs in your garden are one thing, but slugs out in the woods are another.”
Besides that, the plants look to be doing all right for themselves.
“It’s probably been out there for 100 years, and it’s been doing fine without our involvement,” said Popp. “Benign neglect might be the way to go on this one, but we’ll certainly keep an eye on it.”
Finding more of this orchid might be a tall order, given its preferred habitat. Popp said many plants are rare because their habitats are rare, but that’s not the case here. The small whorled pogonia grows in forests that look like any other, however it’s believed they have some relationship to fungus, which grows under ground and out of sight.
“You could look anywhere for this. It’s a tough one to find,” said Popp.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.