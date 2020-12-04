Many Vermonters, the governor included, are hoping displays of holiday lights will cheer people up a bit as they finish off a year of pandemic and political turmoil.
“As we get into the winter, it’s just going to get worse with COVID, and so we just need something to help raise people’s spirits, so we thought there’s no time like the present to create that here,” said Jeanette Langston, founder of Social Tinkering.
Social Tinkering is a group Langston started to connect people and offer an alternative to clubs and groups centered around a defined purpose or goal. Light Up Rutland is among its first initiatives. It’s a contest featuring 30 entrants from around the county who are all decorating their homes and businesses with holiday lights.
Information about the contest and a map to where the entrants can be found are online at bit.ly/1205Lights
“I’ve only been here one winter before this, but I felt like there weren’t many lights up last year,” said Langston. “I remember telling my husband, because we went out to drive around and look at lights with the kids, I said, gosh, people don’t get into decorating here as much as I thought they would.”
Langston hails from more arid regions where there isn’t much snow and people often step up their holiday decoration to compensate, she said.
The Rutland effort started slow at first, according to Langston, but after a few days it took off. About 500 people follow the Light Up Rutland Facebook page, where pictures of decorated houses are being posted.
Some folks have gone all out, she said
“(One entrant) has stuff all over her yard and all over her house, different things like the Grinch, Santa’s workshop, lights on everything,” she said. “There’s another guy that decorates his house and he’s got music set to the lights.”
One person who contacted her offered to purchase lights for those who couldn’t afford them. Langston said that “Secret Santa” wishes to remain anonymous, but they spent $250 which was split between three families.
At a news conference the day after Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Scott encouraged people to put up lights this year.
“I know how hard it is, I know how hard it will continue to be as we make our way through the holidays without the get-togethers and sense of closeness that we all want, but with the recent news on vaccines we know know there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said the governor, after acknowledging the damage the pandemic has done to people’s lives. “In that spirit and in celebration of the coming holidays, I think it’s time to lift the spirits, so I’m asking everyone to help Vermont light the way, not only in our effort to combat this virus but to literally brighten our communities and neighborhoods by asking you, if able, to decorate your homes and business with holiday light starting this weekend and throughout the holiday season.”
He said people should share photos of their lights on social media using the hashtag #VtLightsTheWay
Scott’s spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said in a Friday email that right now there is only the hashtag, but the governor’s office is working to craft a web page where it will solicit “Rays of Kindness,” essentially nominations of people who’ve done good deeds to get them recognized.
Kelley said the Vermont Lights the Way effort isn’t about any one holiday or religion and all should feel welcome to participate.
Even without the governor’s prompting, communities are stepping up their holiday light activity.
“We’ve been urging people to light up their homes and businesses like they’ve never lit them up before throughout the community,” said House Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe. “It’s been working, there’s a lot of lights up.”
She said the Stowe community is tightly knit and it’s been a difficult year for many, so people in town wanted to do something to lift each other’s spirits.
Scheuermann said that a local inn owner was among those who took up the cause to promote lighting the community.
“Stowe has always done a pretty good job lighting up for the holiday but I thought, let’s really put it out there this year and get the whole community invested in lighting up and bringing some cheerfulness to the town,” said Rachel Vandenberg, owner of Sun and Ski Inn and Suites, who has been promoting the lights. She said Stowe’s economic and community groups have been working together and planned to livestream the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
