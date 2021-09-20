Vermonters are invited to take part in a free, online educational conference hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, taking place at the end of September.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 as part of the AFA’s Educating America Tour. Those participating can hear from and question experts on health, caregiving, and long-term care. Visit alzfdn.org/tour to register.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” stated Charles Fuschillo Jr., president and chief executive officer of AFA, in a release. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting “The Dr. Oz Show,” will be a guest speaker talking about his family’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease.
