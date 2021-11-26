Vermonters have until Dec. 20 to comment on a draft of the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan.
A copy of the draft plan as well as links to online commenting sessions can be found at bit.ly/1126CEP, the Department of Public Service’s website.
The Comprehensive Energy Plan is similar to, but distinct from the state’s Climate Action Plan. Both exist to further State Energy Policy. Both are required by law to be updated every few years.
“This Comprehensive Energy Plan balances the principles articulated in (the State Energy Policy) of energy adequacy, reliability, security and affordability, which are all essential for a vibrant, resilient, and robust economy, and for the health and well-being of all Vermonters,” reads the plan’s executive summary. “It also recognizes that the current energy system is marked by systemic inequities that have a disproportionate impact on many of Vermont’s communities in terms of issues such as energy burden and access to renewable energy opportunities.”
State law calls for greenhouse gases to see a 26% reduction from 2005 levels by 2025, a 40% reduction from 1990 levels by 2030 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.
The draft plan’s goals are to see the transportation sector getting 10% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2025, and 45% by 2040. The thermal sector should see 30% of its needs met by renewables by 2025, and 70% by 2042, while the electric sector should get 100% of its needs from carbon-free sources by 2032, with at least 75% of that being from renewable energy.
“These targets will not be easy to reach, particularly in the transportation and thermal sectors,” the draft states. “But they provide a vision, and this CEP articulates the pathways, strategies and specific recommendations for actions to meet them. At a high level, the 2022 CEP continues building on themes from previous plans, with additional insight and knowledge from more recent experience.”
According to the plan, the costs and benefits of state energy policy haven’t been distributed equitably and so this plan will take a look at things through an equity lens. It also acknowledges that energy policy is tied to public health and economic well-being.
“Transformational changes to the way Vermont generates, delivers and uses electricity are upon us,” states the draft. “The electric grid must be optimized to ensure resilience and responsiveness, and to benefit all electric consumers.”
According to the executive summary, meeting the state’s energy goals will not be easy and decisions made will likely irk some people, making transparency in how the process is undertaken a key component to its success.
“This CEP recognizes that there are many paths that must be pursued to meet our energy policy goals,” reads the executive summary. “Vermont must work via both public and private sector partnerships to advance an energy future that is affordable, reliable, environmentally sound and equitably distributes the benefits and burdens of the State’s energy service needs.”
The final plan is expected to be released in January.
Comments from the public can be sent to the Department of Public Service via email at PSD.ComprehensiveEnergyPlan@vermont.gov. They can also be mailed to CEP 2022 Public Comments c/o Vermont Department of Public Service, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-2601.
The online meetings are being held via Zoom. One is on Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The second is from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Registration links are on the department’s website.
There will be five in-person meetings held across the state. Masks are recommended at each and some venues require them.
Those who need assistance with accessibility, interpretation or translation are asked to call 800-622-4496.
The in-person sessions are as follows:
Dec. 5, St. Johnsbury Academy, Morse Center for the Arts/Stuart Black Box Theatre, 55 Fairbanks Drive, St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 6, Randolph Campus of Vermont Technical College, Judd Hall, 113 Judd Drive, Randolph, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 8, Rutland Free Library, Fox Room, 10 Court St., Rutland, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9, Brattleboro Campus of Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, 41 Harmony Place, Brattleboro, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 12, Williston Campus of Vermont Technical College, 141 Lawrence Place, Williston, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
