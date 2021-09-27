MONTPELIER — Those 75 and older can now get Pfizer booster shots, according to an announcement from Gov. Phil Scott.
Scott stated that those folks can begin registering for boosters shots on Monday. On Wednesday, those 70 and over will be eligible, followed by those 65 and older on Friday.
On top of that, beginning Friday, those between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions or who work certain types of jobs will also be eligible for boosters. What those medical conditions and jobs will be depends on what the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues for guidance later this week.
The Pfizer booster is available anywhere offering the first two Pfizer doses. A map of locations can be found at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, the health department’s website. Folks who need some assistance can call 855-722-7878.
These are not walk-in clinics.
Scott stated in a release that Vermont has been doing well with its vaccination rates and hopes that will only improve.
“We know that vaccination is the way we’ll beat this pandemic and ensuring as many Vermonters as possible are fully protected is essential,” stated Scott.
COVID-19 vaccines are easily obtained and effective, according to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, but the boosters provide added protection.
“Getting vaccinated — and receiving a booster shot when you are eligible — is especially important as the world continues to face the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19,” he stated.
