Those who spent a year working on the 2021 Vermont Climate Assessment say they crafted it to be useful to everyone from lawmakers to farmers.
The state will become warmer and wetter in the coming years, according to the assessment, found online at bit.ly/2021VCA. It was done by the University of Vermont working with a number of partners.
Several people from UVM’s Gund Institute for Environment talked about the Vermont Climate Assessment (VCA) at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Stephen Posner, director of policy with the Gund Institute for Environment, said the data shows clearly that the state is getting warmer and wetter and has been since the 1960s. This will impact many areas of people’s lives that the VCA looks at.
“Climate impacts and risks will increase without action, and fortunately there are opportunities for Vermont to reverse the trend and to do better preparing for climate impacts,” he said. “One example is the Vermont Climate Council, which is now meeting to identify many of these opportunities and plans to adopt a Climate Action Plan for the state in just a few weeks on Dec. 1.”
Posner said the average annual temperature in Vermont is 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was in 1900, meaning the first frost will come later and the spring sooner.
“And in fact, the first freezing temperatures up on Mount Mansfield just this year surpassed the previous record for the latest first freeze by over a week,” he said.
The additional water will touch everything from agriculture to river and stream management.
“It’s clearly changing,” said Posner. “The data shows that Vermont is experiencing more heavy rainfall events. These are days where there is greater than one inch of precipitation falling within a day. Since the 1960s, Vermont has been experiencing over two additional days of heavy precipitation compared to in the past.”
He said the VCA has been structured so that it can be read and understood by lawmakers, farmers, citizens and others.
“The goal here is to help inform many types of decision makers here in Vermont, from lawmakers to farmers, and this report is written to help citizens and decision makers make sense of climate data and prepare for future impacts across these kinds of sectors,” he said.
Joshua Faulkner, professor with UVM Extension, and a Gund Fellow, said farmers, for example, can use the assessment to make decisions about their futures in a warmer, wetter climate.
“Farmers can use this to understand what opportunities may exist in the future for varieties and breeds that are more accustomed to states that are a bit warmer than Vermont — say, the mid Atlantic,” he said.
Not only is more rain coming, but it’s falling in shorter periods of time, he said. Farmers will have to think more about irrigation to manage the changes.
“I was on a farm a week and a half ago and these farmers have been riding a roller coaster with the changing climate and are now to a point where they are seriously considering whether they can move forward and continue to farm and have a functioning business on this piece of land because of saturated soils and the frequency they’re seeing those,” he said. “The VCA presents information and data that would be critical and is critical for farmers and others who are trying to make decisions and perform actions to look to the future and see what it may hold and making smart business decisions based on Vermont-scale data.”
The coming changes will impact Vermont tourism via its ski areas, snowmobiling scene, and other cold weather, outdoor activities like ice fishing.
Wildlife habitat will be affected, too.
“The shifts in where these animals are living and where they’re able to survive are pretty clear in the data and some of the projections show things like the common loon may be losing a great deal of its habitat in Vermont in just a few decades and maybe not having enough habitat to viably continue to be common in Vermont, as common as it is today at least,” he said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.