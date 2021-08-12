Under a one-year pilot program, Vermont will begin having remote civil jury trials as part of an effort to help clear the backlog of pending cases while maintaining protections to prevent the spread of the virus that has caused the ongoing pandemic.
Civil courts handle noncriminal and nonfamily legal issues, including lawsuits, and the cases can be heard by a judge or go before a judge and a jury.
A committee studied various options on how to use remote hearing technology to increase access to the courts and address civil case backlogs before a report was issued this month. The committee was looking at ways to help the Vermont Judiciary keep the court system operational while navigating challenges associated with COVID-19.
In a press release, Patricia Gabel, Vermont's state court administrator, said the Judiciary has already been using technology that allows proceedings to happen remotely to “facilitate operations in order to ensure access to justice and continuity of operations and to promote the health and safety of judges, staff and court users during the pandemic.”
“Considering the ways available technology can assist us in managing our civil docket is an important step in our ongoing effort to leverage technology and adapt our operations to changing conditions,” Gabel said.
After the Supreme Court authorized the formation of a committee to look at remote civil jury trials earlier this year, the committee studied the issue and produced a detailed protocol for how remote civil jury trials should be handled.
Karen Carroll, an associate justice of the Vermont Supreme Court and the committee chair, said the justice wanted to be be sure the judiciary is “making the best use of available technology to support operations.”
The committee's report, which includes details on the remote civil jury trial protocols, are online at vermontjudiciary.org/about-vermont-judiciary/remote-jury-trials — which is a page on the Vermont Judiciary website.
Attempts to contact the judiciary to find out when those trials might begin were unsuccessful Wednesday.
