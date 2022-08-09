Vermont is getting $1.2 million in federal funds to boost workforce development in agriculture.
The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act, via the U.S. Department of Commerce, and will be used to promote agricultural workforce development and entrepreneurship training at Vermont Technical College.
The grant is matched by $314,775 in local funds and is expected to create 690 jobs, according to an announcement from the Department of Commerce.
“Vermont’s agricultural sector is the backbone of our rural economy and a major contributor to our state’s culture and brand,” stated Gov. Phil Scott, in a release. “This grant represents an important investment in our future and will create new opportunities for many Vermonters. I want to thank (Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo) and her team at the Economic Development Administration for their hard work and commitment to our state.”
The funds will help keep agricultural lands in production and help educate young entrepreneurs, stated Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
“For many years, agricultural businesses and organizations in Vermont have struggled to find staff to meet the sector’s growing workforce needs,” he stated. “This investment in Vermont Technical College will create jobs and strengthen our rural economies.”
House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who is running for Leahy’s open Senate seat, stated that he visited Vermont Technical College last summer and heard about how important funding like this is.
“VTC has demonstrated incredible commitment to expanding opportunities for Vermont’s workers and employers, and I’m thrilled they’ll receive this additional support from (Economic Development Administration),” Welch stated.
“The Biden-Harris Administration applauds community-led efforts to grow regional economies,” stated Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in a release. “This EDA investment will support workforce development efforts designed to spur innovation, fill job vacancies and graduate the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs.”
