The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a judge’s decision from a March 2020 trial not to dismiss the charge against a Rutland man who was convicted of possessing brass knuckles.
Christopher D. Hale, 29, of Rutland, was convicted by a jury in March 2020 of the felony charge. He was later sentenced to serve one to five years in jail.
Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County who prosecuted the case at trial and during the appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, said in an email that he could not recall another brass knuckle case.
“This is certainly not the most common charge to see taken to trial, let alone appealed to the supreme court. But it is important to realize that brass knuckles can be very dangerous in the wrong hands. Nonetheless, the reason Mr. Hale received a sentence to serve in this case likely had more to do with surveillance video the state submitted at his sentencing showing him firing a gun at another person in West Rutland than with the brass knuckles themselves,” he said.
Hale was charged with with attempted murder after shooting toward a man police said he was trying to rob. The charge is pending.
Last week, the Vermont Supreme Court cited a decision written by Justice Karen Carroll which compared zip guns, black jacks and switchblades to explain why the high court’s justices ruled that Hale could be convicted for possessing brass knuckles.
On Dec. 31, 2016, police arrested Hale who was parked outside an apartment complex on School Street, where he did not live, with what was estimated at several hundred dollars of marijuana.
After he was taken to the police station to be processed, Police found brass knuckles inside Hale’s pocket. He told Officer Ryan Ashe, who is now a detective, he “uses them for protection,” according to a police affidavit.
During his trial, Hale asked for a judgment of acquittal, arguing that the state had failed to prove he intended to use the brass knuckles and that his statement to police that he used them for self-defense was too vague to serve as evidence he would actually use them on another person.
In their decision, three of the justices dismissed both of Hale’s argument, although Justice William Cohen and Justice Beth Robinson dissented.
The decision agrees with the trial court in finding that the charge against Hale should not be dismissed just because he hadn’t said he planned to use the brass knuckles soon and on a specific person.
“First, as the trial court noted, intent to use does not have an immediacy element. (the language of the particular law) requires only intent to use, not imminent or immediate intent to use. It is a well-settled principle of statutory construction that we will not read words into a statute that are not there,” the decision said.
Justice Carroll wrote that brass knuckles, along with black jacks, and slingshots are among a class of weapons covered by a law that makes possessing them with the intent to use them a felony.
“Unlike other weapons that the Legislature has determined are inherently dangerous — such as zip guns, switchblade knives and hoax devices — the Legislature has concluded that the category of weapons enumerated in (the brass knuckle law) — slingshots, blackjacks, brass knuckles, and similar items — if someone intends to use them, whether presently or in the future, for the purpose of causing harm,” the decision stated.
The decision also notes that Hale was in his vehicle, outside an apartment complex where he didn’t live with several hundred dollars worth of marijuana in his pockets was “sufficient” for a juror to conclude he had some intent to use the brass knuckles at some point.
In his dissent, Cohen said the state’s evidence against Hale was a single statement to police.
“Given the absence of any evidence that (Hale) specifically intended to use the brass knuckles against another person other than in some hypothetical and conditional situation at some potential future time, I cannot join the majority’s determination that the state met its burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt the specific-intent element of the statute,” he said.
Cohen pointed out that collectors are allowed to own brass knuckles as long as they don’t plan to use them as weapons.
“For all practical purposes, the majority’s interpretation of (the brass knuckle law) effectively criminalizes the mere personal possession of the weapons listed therein, even though, as the majority points out, the Legislature has demonstrated that it knows how to criminalize in plain terms possession without use or intended use ...” the dissent stated.
