PAWLET — The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a stalking order against the owner of a firearms training school.
The unpublished entry order was released by the Vermont Supreme Court on Friday.
According to the entry, the stalking order was granted in December against Daniel S. Banyai, owner of Slate Ridge. It was sought by Mandy Hulett, his neighbor.
Banyai and town officials have been at odds for the past several years. The town claims Banyai’s school was constructed without the proper permits, a position courts have routinely upheld despite Banyai’s appeals. Earlier this year, the state Environmental Court ordered him to remove the buildings associated with the school, pay the town approximately $40,000 and to have the property surveyed.
According to the Vermont Supreme Court, Hulett, in her request for a stalking order, said Banyai controls the Slate Ridge Facebook page and used it to make threats against her and her family.
“One post, admitted into evidence, called plaintiff’s family ‘dirty racists’ and ‘garbage’ who ‘need to go to HELL!’ and stated that ‘(w)e must eradicate these people.’ The post included the family’s home address as well as the work addresses of plaintiff and her husband with the notation ‘midnight shift’ by plaintiff’s work address,” the court stated.
Banyai posted a video of a truck with the Hulett family business logo written on the side, with the Hulett name riddled with bullet holes. He also used the page to offer people free stickers featuring the family’s name with a red circle and a line through it. He offered prizes to people for posting the stickers.
Hulett considered these all threats to her family. She also told the court that Banyai had made a post to the Facebook page asking for a vehicle of the same make, model and color as one belonging to a daughter of Hulett’s to be shot and blown up as part of a “vehicle assault class.”
According to the entry order, Banyai told the lower court that he doesn’t control the Slate Ridge Facebook page. He denied that he teaches classes at Slate Ridge and claimed that no one other than his relatives came there to shoot. He claimed his problems with the Huletts are political in nature.
The district court agreed with none of this and granted the stalking order. Banyai asked that it be reopened, a request that was denied. Then came the appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The justices stated that on appeal, Banyai claimed no evidence had been shown that he controlled the Slate Ridge Facebook page. The court stated that because Banyai didn’t raise this issue in the lower court, he couldn’t raise it now.
The court was not swayed by Banyai’s claim that the posts are protected under the First Amendment.
“He acknowledges that ‘true threats’ are not protected speech but characterizes the messages here as political speech and argues that they did not call for violence or threaten harm. He offers his own interpretation of the evidence,” the court stated. “We find these arguments without merit.”
