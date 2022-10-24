A possible rail strike has salt pile managers in Vermont looking to top-off ahead of winter.
“I have no idea what the likelihood of a strike is, but if it’s easy enough for you to top-off your salt, why wouldn’t you right now? If it does get interrupted, it could take weeks or months to get back on track,” said Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice and other services.
Brady said the group monitors national media for stories that could impact its members and routinely talks to state government groups like the Agency of Transportation.
He said that since AOT is making sure it’s got all the salt it can hold ahead of winter, towns should think about doing the same if it’s possible.
Brady said last month it looked as if a deal had been reached between the railways and rail unions but not all were happy with the agreement and talks are scheduled to carry into November.
“It’s not economical to move salt any way but on a rail car,” said Brady. “You spread it by truck, but moving it by truck would be very expensive and would take quite a bit of time and resources. Our towns are especially vulnerable to a railroad interruption especially this time of year because this is when they start stocking up on their salt.”
So far he’s not yet heard complaints or worries from towns about their salt supplies.
CNBC reported on Thursday that the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters rejected a deal with the railroad companies that had been brokered by the White House, creating the potential for a strike after mid-November.
Trini Brassard, assistant director of operations at the Agency of Transportation, said Monday that the agency has regular contact with Vermont’s two largest freight rail companies, Vermont Railway and New England Central Railroad. Both have told the AOT there’s the potential for a strike to occur, though not by their companies.
“We don’t have to worry about the railroads here not operating, we might have a problem getting the freight itself,” she said.
Vermont’s road salt comes from mines in New York and Ohio. If there’s a rail strike, the lines that get those salt cars to the trains that would take it through Vermont are the ones that would be affected.
Brassard said the AOT is topping-off its salt piles at its district stations, allowing more room at its larger, more centralized sources.
“If we got into a situation where we had a horrendous winter and had to use a lot of salt and the railroads are on strike, the potential is there to truck it in but it’s going to jack the price up quite a bit,” she said. “The more ready we can be by having more salt here and the capacity built within the state, the better position we’re in to handle it.”
Brassard said the price of salt is up anyway. This year, AOT expects to pay 30% more than it did last year.
According to Brady, it’s unlikely a town would find itself with no salt at all. In the event of a shortage, towns can ration their salt use or in some cases borrow or buy extra from their neighbors.
