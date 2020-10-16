The state of emergency in Vermont was extended on Thursday to Nov. 15, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
The order was first issued in May as part of the state's effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
Thursday's extension of the executive order did not add any changes from previous orders.
In a statement, Scott said Vermont has “led the nation in responding to this virus.”
“But we cannot become complacent. While our success has allowed us to do more, we must keep making smart choices. This means staying six feet apart and wearing a mask, even around friends, avoiding crowds, following travel guidance and washing our hands. We can continue to move forward if we stay vigilant,” Scott stated.
The state of emergency keeps numerous supports in place to mitigate economic hardship. These protections include expanded housing and meal delivery systems, expanded eligibility for unemployment insurance, resources for businesses and federal emergency funding.
The full executive order can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y27tmf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.